Matoaca remains atop CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 8 of the 2024 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Matoaca (18)
|6-0 212
|(1)
|2. Varina
|4-1 181
|(4)
|3. Highland Springs (1)
|4-2 167
|(3)
|4. Huguenot (2)
|6-0 162
|(5)
|5. Dinwiddie (1)
|5-1 133
|(6)
|6. L.C. Bird
|5-1 103
|(7)
|7. Glen Allen
|5-1 90
|(2)
|8. Thomas Jefferson
|6-0 58
|(8)
|9. Benedictine
|5-2 28
|(10)
|10. Armstrong
|6-0 23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (21), Hermitage (14), Hanover (6), Midlothian (5), Trinity Episcopal (4), Atlee (3)