Matoaca remains atop CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 8 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Matoaca (18)6-0 212(1)
2. Varina4-1 181(4)
3. Highland Springs (1)4-2 167(3)
4. Huguenot (2) 6-0 162(5)
5. Dinwiddie (1)5-1 133(6)
6. L.C. Bird5-1 103(7)
7. Glen Allen5-1 90(2)
8. Thomas Jefferson6-0 58(8)
9. Benedictine5-2 28(10)
10. Armstrong6-0 23NR

Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (21), Hermitage (14), Hanover (6), Midlothian (5), Trinity Episcopal (4), Atlee (3)

