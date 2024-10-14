Matoaca remains atop CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

Prev Next

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 8 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Matoaca (18) 6-0 212 (1) 2. Varina 4-1 181 (4) 3. Highland Springs (1) 4-2 167 (3) 4. Huguenot (2) 6-0 162 (5) 5. Dinwiddie (1) 5-1 133 (6) 6. L.C. Bird 5-1 103 (7) 7. Glen Allen 5-1 90 (2) 8. Thomas Jefferson 6-0 58 (8) 9. Benedictine 5-2 28 (10) 10. Armstrong 6-0 23 NR Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (21), Hermitage (14), Hanover (6), Midlothian (5), Trinity Episcopal (4), Atlee (3)

