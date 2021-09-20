Highland Springs remains #1 in poll despite close loss

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll despite a close loss on Friday. The Springers fell 26-25 to Martinsburg, WV.
The Springers received 18 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 5
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (13)
|2-2 172
|1
|2. Thomas Dale (2)
|2-0 147
|2
|3. Manchester (2)
|2-1 146
|3
|4. Varina
|2-0 119
|5
|5. Dinwiddie
|1-0 103
|4
|6. Matoaca
|3-0 78
|6
|7. Hopewell
|2-0 67
|8
|8. Freeman
|4-0 61
|9
|9. Hermitage
|1-1 37
|7
|10. Patrick Henry
|2-1 25
|10
Others receiving votes:
Trinity Episcopal (*1, 19), Midlothian (5), St. Christopher's (5), Benedictine (5), Hanover (2)