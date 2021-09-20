Watch
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Highland Springs remains #1 in poll despite close loss

Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 15:55:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll despite a close loss on Friday. The Springers fell 26-25 to Martinsburg, WV.

The Springers received 18 first-place votes.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 5

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (13)2-2 1721
2. Thomas Dale (2)2-0 1472
3. Manchester (2)2-1 1463
4. Varina 2-0 1195
5. Dinwiddie1-0 1034
6. Matoaca 3-0 786
7. Hopewell2-0 678
8. Freeman4-0 619
9. Hermitage1-1 377
10. Patrick Henry2-1 2510

Others receiving votes:
Trinity Episcopal (*1, 19), Midlothian (5), St. Christopher's (5), Benedictine (5), Hanover (2)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.