Highland Springs remains #1 in poll despite close loss

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll despite a close loss on Friday. The Springers fell 26-25 to Martinsburg, WV.

The Springers received 18 first-place votes.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 5



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (13) 2-2 172 1 2. Thomas Dale (2) 2-0 147 2 3. Manchester (2) 2-1 146 3 4. Varina 2-0 119 5 5. Dinwiddie 1-0 103 4 6. Matoaca 3-0 78 6 7. Hopewell 2-0 67 8 8. Freeman 4-0 61 9 9. Hermitage 1-1 37 7 10. Patrick Henry 2-1 25 10

Others receiving votes:

Trinity Episcopal (*1, 19), Midlothian (5), St. Christopher's (5), Benedictine (5), Hanover (2)