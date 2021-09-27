Highland Springs remains #1 in poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 15 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 6
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (15)
|2-2 168
|1
|2. Manchester (1)
|3-1 142
|3
|3. Varina (1)
|3-0 120
|4
|4. Matoaca
|4-0 111
|6
|5. Dinwiddie
|2-0 106
|5
|6. Thomas Dale
|2-1 76
|2
|7. Hopewell
|2-0 74
|7
|8. Patrick Henry
|3-1 42
|10
|9. Hermitage
|1-2 20
|9
|10. Midlothian
|2-0 18
|--
Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (14), Douglas Freeman (14), Trinity Episcopal (14), Tucker (6), Benedictine (6), Hanover (3), Powhatan (1)