Highland Springs football rebuilds with experienced roster after rare regional title miss

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Highland Springs Springers

2024 Record: 9-4

Season Result: def. Landstown 60-6, def. Glen Allen 23-20, lost to Oscar Smith 28-7

Head Coach: Loren Johnson, 18th season (180-33)

Returning starters: N/A

Of note: 2024 was just the second time in the past decade the Springers did NOT win a regional title (read that again).

Those who underestimate the 2025 team based on that do so at their own peril.

Johnson does have holes to fill, both in the secondary and at QB1 where Antoine Richardson will take the majority of snaps. But several players with experience return, notably RB Eric Byrd. Four opponents on this year's schedule are from outside the region including a week 6 rematch with last year's Class 4 state champs from Phoebus.

