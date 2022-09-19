Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 22 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 5
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (22)
|4-0 220
|1
|2. Varina
|3-0 192
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|3-0 170
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|3-0 150
|4
|5. Trinity Episcopal
|3-0 116
|5
|6. Midlothian
|3-0 85
|7
|7. Douglas Freeman
|4-0 84
|6
|8. Hermitage
|2-2 55
|8
|9. Manchester
|2-1 50
|9
|10. Hanover
|3-0 41
|10
Others receiving votes: Benedictine (14), Hopewell (10), Patrick Henry (8), Thomas Jefferson (4), Petersburg (2), Collegiate (2), Louisa (2), Mills Godwin (1), Glen Allen (1), L.C. Bird (1)
