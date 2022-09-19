Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 19, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 22 first-place votes. 2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 5

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (22) 4-0 220 1 2. Varina 3-0 192 2 3. Thomas Dale 3-0 170 3 4. Dinwiddie 3-0 150 4 5. Trinity Episcopal 3-0 116 5 6. Midlothian 3-0 85 7 7. Douglas Freeman 4-0 84 6 8. Hermitage 2-2 55 8 9. Manchester 2-1 50 9 10. Hanover 3-0 41 10 Others receiving votes: Benedictine (14), Hopewell (10), Patrick Henry (8), Thomas Jefferson (4), Petersburg (2), Collegiate (2), Louisa (2), Mills Godwin (1), Glen Allen (1), L.C. Bird (1) Watch the Final Score Friday starting at 11:15 p.m.

