Varina starts 2025 season at No. 1 on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina High School starts the 2025 football season at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Blue Devils received 25 first place votes.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Final 2025

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (25)257N/A
2. Huguenot210N/A
3. Highland Springs195N/A
4. Benedictine140N/A
5. Dinwiddie121N/A
6. Manchester119N/A
7. Thomas Jefferson63N/A
8. Trinity Episcopal63N/A
9. Glen Allen61N/A
10. L.C. Bird56N/A

Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (47), Hermitage (38), Matoaca (21), Hopewell (11), St. Christopher's (9), Armstrong (7), Midlothian (3), Prince George (3), Douglas Freeman (2), Powhatan (2), Hanover (1)

