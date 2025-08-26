Varina starts 2025 season at No. 1 on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina High School starts the 2025 football season at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Blue Devils received 25 first place votes.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Final 2025

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (25) 257 N/A 2. Huguenot 210 N/A 3. Highland Springs 195 N/A 4. Benedictine 140 N/A 5. Dinwiddie 121 N/A 6. Manchester 119 N/A 7. Thomas Jefferson 63 N/A 8. Trinity Episcopal 63 N/A 9. Glen Allen 61 N/A 10. L.C. Bird 56 N/A

Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (47), Hermitage (38), Matoaca (21), Hopewell (11), St. Christopher's (9), Armstrong (7), Midlothian (3), Prince George (3), Douglas Freeman (2), Powhatan (2), Hanover (1)