Varina starts 2025 season at No. 1 on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina High School starts the 2025 football season at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Blue Devils received 25 first place votes.
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Final 2025
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Varina (25)
|257
|N/A
|2. Huguenot
|210
|N/A
|3. Highland Springs
|195
|N/A
|4. Benedictine
|140
|N/A
|5. Dinwiddie
|121
|N/A
|6. Manchester
|119
|N/A
|7. Thomas Jefferson
|63
|N/A
|8. Trinity Episcopal
|63
|N/A
|9. Glen Allen
|61
|N/A
|10. L.C. Bird
|56
|N/A
Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (47), Hermitage (38), Matoaca (21), Hopewell (11), St. Christopher's (9), Armstrong (7), Midlothian (3), Prince George (3), Douglas Freeman (2), Powhatan (2), Hanover (1)