Highland Springs tops initial CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School has topped the initial CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 13 first-place votes and return nine starters from a team that went 9-1 last season.

CBS 6 /910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Preseason – 2021

1 - Highland Springs (13) 172 points

2 - Manchester (4) 159

3 - Thomas Dale (1) 134

4 - Dinwiddie 97

5 - Varina 88

6 - Patrick Henry 60

6 - Hopewell 60

8 - Monacan 58

9 - Benedictine 36

10 - Hermitage 29

Others receiving votes:

Glen Allen (21)

Prince George (20)

Goochland (17)

Trinity Episcopal (10)

Collegiate (6)

Powhatan (5)

Life Christian (4)

Matoaca (3)

Freeman (3)

Clover hill (2)

L.C. Bird (2)

Midlothian (2)

King William (1)