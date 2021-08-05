Final Score Friday 2021 Preview: Highland Springs Springers

2021 Spring Record: 9-1

Season result: Lost to Stone Bridge 13-10 in OT in the Class 5 state title game

Head Coach: Loren Johnson, 14th season (134-23)

Returning starters: 9

Of note: Springers return just 3 starters on defense, but all returning players have plenty of experience. The Springers will christen a new turf field for their home opener against Julius Chambers (formerly Vance County), the defending state champions from North Carolina. The Springers also play Martinsburg, WV, and Colonial Forge during their regular season, plus a big matchup with Manchester in week 2.

Watch Final Score Friday Season 27 Aug. 27 - Nov. 19 at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.