Watch
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2021 Preview: Highland Springs Springers

items.[0].videoTitle
Final Score Friday 2021 Preview: Highland Springs Springers
Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 09:06:36-04

2021 Spring Record: 9-1

Season result: Lost to Stone Bridge 13-10 in OT in the Class 5 state title game

Head Coach: Loren Johnson, 14th season (134-23)

Returning starters: 9

Of note: Springers return just 3 starters on defense, but all returning players have plenty of experience. The Springers will christen a new turf field for their home opener against Julius Chambers (formerly Vance County), the defending state champions from North Carolina. The Springers also play Martinsburg, WV, and Colonial Forge during their regular season, plus a big matchup with Manchester in week 2.

Watch Final Score Friday Season 27 Aug. 27 - Nov. 19 at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.