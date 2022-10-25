Undefeated Highland Springs remains unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 21 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 10

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (21)8-0 2101
2. Varina 8-0 1832
3. Thomas Dale8-0 1633
4. Dinwiddie8-0 1504
5. Manchester7-1 1085
6. Trinity8-0 976
7. Midlothian7-1 817
8. Douglas Freeman7-1 5510
9. Hanover6-2 42
10. L.C. Bird6-2 29

Others receiving votes: Louisa (13), Benedictine (12), Thomas Jefferson (7), Hermitage (2), Glen Allen (2), Collegiate (1)

