Undefeated Highland Springs remains unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 21 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 10



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (21) 8-0 210 1 2. Varina 8-0 183 2 3. Thomas Dale 8-0 163 3 4. Dinwiddie 8-0 150 4 5. Manchester 7-1 108 5 6. Trinity 8-0 97 6 7. Midlothian 7-1 81 7 8. Douglas Freeman 7-1 55 10 9. Hanover 6-2 42 — 10. L.C. Bird 6-2 29 —

Others receiving votes: Louisa (13), Benedictine (12), Thomas Jefferson (7), Hermitage (2), Glen Allen (2), Collegiate (1)

