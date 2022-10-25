Undefeated Highland Springs remains unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 21 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 10
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (21)
|8-0 210
|1
|2. Varina
|8-0 183
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|8-0 163
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|8-0 150
|4
|5. Manchester
|7-1 108
|5
|6. Trinity
|8-0 97
|6
|7. Midlothian
|7-1 81
|7
|8. Douglas Freeman
|7-1 55
|10
|9. Hanover
|6-2 42
|—
|10. L.C. Bird
|6-2 29
|—
Others receiving votes: Louisa (13), Benedictine (12), Thomas Jefferson (7), Hermitage (2), Glen Allen (2), Collegiate (1)
