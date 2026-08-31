Varina remains atop the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Following dominant season opening wins, there are no changes to the top of our Week 2 Coaches Poll.
Varina, Benedictine, and Thomas Dale all had shutout wins, while Highland Springs and Hermitage also won big.
Manchester moves up 2 spots, leapfrogging Dinwiddie while L.C. Bird enters the poll at number 9.
Preseason 2026 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Varina (27)
|1-0
|279
|(1)
|2. Highland Springs
|1-0
|227
|(2)
|3. Benedictine (1)
|1-0
|217
|(3)
|4. Huguenot
|0-0
|195
|(4)
|5. Thomas Dale
|1-0
|152
|(5)
|6. Hermitage
|1-0
|143
|(6)
|7. Manchester
|1-0
|88
|(9)
|8. Dinwiddie
|1-0
|71
|(8)
|9. L.C. Bird
|1-0
|50
|NR
|10. Armstrong
|1-0
|37
|(10)
Others receiving votes: Trinity Episcopal (36), Petersburg (24), St. Christopher's (10), Glen Allen (5), Thomas Jefferson (5), Meadowbrook (2), King William (1)