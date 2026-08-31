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Varina remains atop the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Following dominant season opening wins, there are no changes to the top of our Week 2 Coaches Poll.
Varina defeated Loudoun County 47-0 to win the Class 4 state championship at Liberty University, capturing their second title in five years.
Varina trounces Loudon County 47-0 to win Class 4 state championship
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RICHMOND, Va. — Following dominant season opening wins, there are no changes to the top of our Week 2 Coaches Poll.

Varina, Benedictine, and Thomas Dale all had shutout wins, while Highland Springs and Hermitage also won big.

Manchester moves up 2 spots, leapfrogging Dinwiddie while L.C. Bird enters the poll at number 9.

Preseason 2026 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (27)1-0279(1)
2. Highland Springs1-0227(2)
3. Benedictine (1)1-0217(3)
4. Huguenot0-0195(4)
5. Thomas Dale1-0152(5)
6. Hermitage1-0143(6)
7. Manchester1-0 88(9)
8. Dinwiddie1-0 71(8)
9. L.C. Bird1-0 50NR
10. Armstrong1-0 37(10)

Others receiving votes: Trinity Episcopal (36), Petersburg (24), St. Christopher's (10), Glen Allen (5), Thomas Jefferson (5), Meadowbrook (2), King William (1)

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