Varina remains atop the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Following dominant season opening wins, there are no changes to the top of our Week 2 Coaches Poll.

Varina, Benedictine, and Thomas Dale all had shutout wins, while Highland Springs and Hermitage also won big.

Manchester moves up 2 spots, leapfrogging Dinwiddie while L.C. Bird enters the poll at number 9.

Preseason 2026 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (27) 1-0 279 (1) 2. Highland Springs 1-0 227 (2) 3. Benedictine (1) 1-0 217 (3) 4. Huguenot 0-0 195 (4) 5. Thomas Dale 1-0 152 (5) 6. Hermitage 1-0 143 (6) 7. Manchester 1-0 88 (9) 8. Dinwiddie 1-0 71 (8) 9. L.C. Bird 1-0 50 NR 10. Armstrong 1-0 37 (10)

Others receiving votes: Trinity Episcopal (36), Petersburg (24), St. Christopher's (10), Glen Allen (5), Thomas Jefferson (5), Meadowbrook (2), King William (1)