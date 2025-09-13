Hanover Hawks defeat Douglas Freeman in defensive battle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Hawks secured a 7-0 victory over Douglas Freeman in their Week 3 matchup, a stark contrast to last year's 71-3 blowout between the same teams.

Jason Parker provided the game's only scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run in the second half, lifting Hanover to a 2-0 record on the season.

The victory extends Hanover's perfect record in this series to 3-0. The Hawks have allowed just three points total across their last two meetings with the Mavericks.

For Douglas Freeman (1-2), the shutout loss marks a troubling trend. The Mavericks have now been held scoreless in consecutive games for the first time since 1998.

The defensive performance also represented a milestone for Hanover, recording their first shutout since Week 2 of the 2023 season.

