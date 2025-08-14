New coach, new era for Goochland football as Chase Phillips takes over Bulldogs program

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Goochland Bulldogs

2024 Record: 1-9

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Chase Phillips, 1st season

Starters Returning: 9

Of note: Coach Phillips becomes just the third head coach the Bulldogs have had since 2001. He played and coached under Pedro Arruza at Randolph-Macon and was on Atlee's staff for the past two seasons. Last year's struggles for the Bulldogs ended the region's longest playoff appearance streak at 20 years. Will Hire and Preston Jurak are competing for QB1. Josh Gaskell, Keith Brooks and Caden Brice will help anchor the offensive line and Sam Farkas will help lead the defense at LB.

