Glen Allen Jaguars win Final Score Friday Team of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. — The Glen Allen Jaguars are the Week 1 Team of the Week.

The Jaguars earned the honor after picking up a road victory in their first game of the 2026 season — a back-and-forth shootout that showcased the team's resilience under new head coach Jacob Hodges.

"We were excited about what we put on film Friday night in our first game," Hodges said. "We knew quick turnaround, short off-season, that there would be some growing pains along the way. But overall, the guys executed well. They played a really good game, especially for being the first game of the season."

Despite a slow start offensively in the first half, the Jaguars came alive after halftime to secure the win.

"First half was kind of slow. We didn't have the ball a lot, so we didn't get a chance to really do a whole lot offensively," Hodges said. "And then the second half we exploded... the defense stepped up and got a big stop that allowed us to put the game away. So both sides of the ball stepped up when they needed to, and it was a complimentary football game."

Glen Allen returns to the road Thursday night to take on No. 7 Manchester.

The Final Score Friday Team of the Week is sponsored by Honda of Short Pump.