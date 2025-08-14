Glen Allen football aims to continue success after historic season

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars

2024 Record: 10-2

Season Result: def. Western Branch 42-9, lost to Highland Springs 23-20

Head Coach: Malik Sexton, 2nd season (10-2)

Starters Returning: 10

Of note: In his first season as head coach, Malik Sexton led the Jaguars to a school record 10 wins. They will have to replace All-Metro players Dallas Chavis, Nana Utsey, and Jaylen Brown. QB1 will be a competition between Luke Perini and Ralph Puccinelli. Javion Harris will be featured in both backfields. A.J. Ogbanna and Jamari Deberry return at DE. The Jaguars drop to Region 5C this year.

