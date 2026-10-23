Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday 2025
WTVR
Watch Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2025
Posted

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 9 Scoreboard
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games

(9) Hopewell0
(6) Petersburg0

(4) Midlothian0
James River0

(10) Hermitage0
(3) Highland Springs0

(1) Varina0
Atlee0

Patrick Henry7
(2) Thomas Dale38

Powhatan0
(7) Manchester0

Mills Godwin0
Douglas Freeman0

King William0
Mechanicsville0

Hanover0
Henrico0

Prince George0
Matoaca0

Thomas Jefferson0
Deep Run0

Meadowbrook0
Dinwiddie0

L.C. Bird0
Cosby0

Monacan0
Clover Hill0

John Marshall0
J.R. Tucker0

Monticello0
Goochland0

New Kent0
Warhill0

Caroline0
Courtland0

Louisa0
Orange0

Amelia0
Cumberland0

Rappahanock0
Colonial Beach0

Essex0
Northumberland0

Middlesex0
West Point0

Saturday Games

1 p.m.

RHSA0
(5) Huguenot0

Noon

Fork Union0
Collegiate0

1 p.m.

St. Christopher's0
Trinity Episcopal0

2 p.m.

St. Michael's0
Benedictine0

1 p.m.

Westmoreland0
Lancaster0

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
BioHead LANE CASADONTE.jpg

Lane Casadonte

BioHead SEAN ROBERTSON.jpg

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster