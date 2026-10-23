Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6. WTVR Week 9 Scoreboard
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.
Friday Games
|(9) Hopewell
|0
|(6) Petersburg
|0
|(4) Midlothian
|0
|James River
|0
|(10) Hermitage
|0
|(3) Highland Springs
|0
|Patrick Henry
|7
|(2) Thomas Dale
|38
|Mills Godwin
|0
|Douglas Freeman
|0
|King William
|0
|Mechanicsville
|0
|Thomas Jefferson
|0
|Deep Run
|0
|John Marshall
|0
|J.R. Tucker
|0
|Rappahanock
|0
|Colonial Beach
|0
Saturday Games
1 p.m.
Noon
1 p.m.
|St. Christopher's
|0
|Trinity Episcopal
|0
2 p.m.
|St. Michael's
|0
|Benedictine
|0
1 p.m.
CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.