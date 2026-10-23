Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 9 Scoreboard

Final Score Friday This Week's High School Football Scoreboard Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed. Friday Games (9) Hopewell 0 (6) Petersburg 0 (4) Midlothian 0 James River 0 (10) Hermitage 0 (3) Highland Springs 0 (1) Varina 0 Atlee 0 Patrick Henry 7 (2) Thomas Dale 38 Powhatan 0 (7) Manchester 0 Mills Godwin 0 Douglas Freeman 0 King William 0 Mechanicsville 0 Hanover 0 Henrico 0 Prince George 0 Matoaca 0 Thomas Jefferson 0 Deep Run 0 Meadowbrook 0 Dinwiddie 0 L.C. Bird 0 Cosby 0 Monacan 0 Clover Hill 0 John Marshall 0 J.R. Tucker 0 Monticello 0 Goochland 0 New Kent 0 Warhill 0 Caroline 0 Courtland 0 Louisa 0 Orange 0 Amelia 0 Cumberland 0 Rappahanock 0 Colonial Beach 0 Essex 0 Northumberland 0 Middlesex 0 West Point 0 Saturday Games 1 p.m. RHSA 0 (5) Huguenot 0 Noon Fork Union 0 Collegiate 0 1 p.m. St. Christopher's 0 Trinity Episcopal 0 2 p.m. St. Michael's 0 Benedictine 0 1 p.m. Westmoreland 0 Lancaster 0