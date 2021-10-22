Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Week 8
|Godwin -
(10) Hermitage -
|Prince George -
|(2) Dinwiddie -
|(5) Thomas Dale -
|Petersburg -
|Hanover -
|(8) Patrick Henry -
|L.C. Bird -
|Powhatan -
|Lake Taylor -
|Glen Allen -
|Albemarle -
|Goochland -
|Atlee -
|Armstrong -
|Fork Union -
|Collegiate -
|Henrico - 13
|(3) Varina - 54
|(6) Matoaca -
|Colonial Heights -
|Cosby -
|(7) Manchester -
|Clover Hill -
|James River -
|Monacan -
|Huguenot -
|Meadowbrook -
|Hopewell -
|Mechanicsville -
|King William -
|Benedictine -
|Avalon -
|Tabb -
|New Kent -
|Charles City -
|King & Queen -
|Caroline -
|Chancellor -
|Buckingham -
|Amelia -
|Essex -
|Lancaster -
|Northumberland -
|Colonial Beach -
|Rappahanock -
|Washington & Lee -
|West Point -
|Mathews -
|Trinity Episcopal -
|(9) St. Christopher's - SAT 1PM