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Final Score Friday

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Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
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Final Score Friday 2025
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Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 8 Scoreboard

Final Score Friday

This Week's High School Football Scoreboard

Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games

Glen Allen
(9) Hermitage

(1) Varina
Hanover

Dinwiddie
(2) Thomas Dale

St. Francis (MD)14
(3) Highland Springs37

(7) Petersburg
Meadowbrook

Cosby
(4) Midlothian

(10) Hopewell
Prince George

Roanoke Catholic
Benedictine

Douglas Freeman
Deep Run

Atlee
Armstrong

Clover Hill
L.C. Bird

(2) Huguenot75
Powhatan6

Matoaca
Colonial Heights

Patrick Henry
J.R. Tucker

RHSA
James River

Henrico
Mechanicsville

Rappahannock
Essex

John Marshall
Granby

New Kent
Bruton

Mecklenburg14
King William48

Spotsylvania
Caroline

Albemarle
Louisa

Westmoreland
Colonial Beach

Middlesex
Charles City

Northumberland
Lancaster

Northampton
West Point

Saturday Games

2 p.m.

St. Michael's
(5) Trinity Episcopal

St. Christopher's
Woodberry Forest

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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Lane Casadonte

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Sean Robertson

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