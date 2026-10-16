Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 8 Scoreboard

Final Score Friday This Week's High School Football Scoreboard Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed. Friday Games Glen Allen (9) Hermitage (1) Varina Hanover Dinwiddie (2) Thomas Dale St. Francis (MD) 14 (3) Highland Springs 37 (7) Petersburg Meadowbrook Cosby (4) Midlothian (10) Hopewell Prince George Roanoke Catholic Benedictine Douglas Freeman Deep Run Atlee Armstrong Clover Hill L.C. Bird (2) Huguenot 75 Powhatan 6 Matoaca Colonial Heights Patrick Henry J.R. Tucker RHSA James River Henrico Mechanicsville Rappahannock Essex John Marshall Granby New Kent Bruton Mecklenburg 14 King William 48 Spotsylvania Caroline Albemarle Louisa Westmoreland Colonial Beach Middlesex Charles City Northumberland Lancaster Northampton West Point Saturday Games 2 p.m. St. Michael's (5) Trinity Episcopal St. Christopher's Woodberry Forest