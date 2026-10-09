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Final Score Friday

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Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
2026 The Season - Varina Blue Devils - Handling Adversity
Final Score Friday 2025
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Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 6 Scoreboard
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games

Hanover0
Mechanicsville0
(4) Midlothian49
Clover Hill7
(2) Thomas Dale21
Matoaca14
Monacan17
(6) Huguenot62
Dinwiddie3
(7) Petersburg33
L.C. Bird0
(9) Manchester0
Douglas Freeman16
Thomas Jefferson14
Collegiate0
Benedictine28
Mills Godwin13
Glen Allen40
Atlee31
Patrick Henry19
Colonial Heights0
Hopewell0
St. Michael's14
St. Christopher's20
Prince George0
Meadowbrook0
RHSA0
Powhatan0
(9) Armstrong44
Greensville7
Louisa49
Goochland10
John Marshall0
Charles City0

J.R. Tucker0
Henrico0
Halifax13
King William39
Caroline0
Eastern View0
Essex0
Westmoreland0
West Point0
Middlesex0
Northumberland0
Rappahannock0

Saturday Games

2 p.m.

North Cross0
(5) Trinity Episcopal0
CBS 6 Sports
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Lane Casadonte

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Sean Robertson

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