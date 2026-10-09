Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6. WTVR Week 6 Scoreboard
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.
Friday Games
|(4) Midlothian
|49
|Clover Hill
|7
|(2) Thomas Dale
|21
|Matoaca
|14
|Dinwiddie
|3
|(7) Petersburg
|33
|L.C. Bird
|0
|(9) Manchester
|0
|Douglas Freeman
|16
|Thomas Jefferson
|14
|Mills Godwin
|13
|Glen Allen
|40
|Colonial Heights
|0
|Hopewell
|0
|St. Michael's
|14
|St. Christopher's
|20
|Prince George
|0
|Meadowbrook
|0
|(9) Armstrong
|44
|Greensville
|7
|John Marshall
|0
|Charles City
|0
|Northumberland
|0
|Rappahannock
|0
Saturday Games
2 p.m.
|North Cross
|0
|(5) Trinity Episcopal
|0