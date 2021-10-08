Watch
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

Posted at 2:22 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 14:22:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Week 6

(1) Highland Springs
(8) Patrick Henry
(6) Hopewell
(3) Dinwiddie
Armstrong
(4) Varina
Hanover
Mechanicsville
Lake Taylor
Godwin
Cosby
Monacan
Henrico
(5) Thomas Dale
Hermitage
Meadowbrook
Deep Run
Freeman
Glen Allen
Tucker
Charlottesville
Goochland
Collegiate
Woodberry Forest
Peterburg
(7) Matoaca
James River
Powhatan
Prince George
Colonial Heights
George Wythe
Clover Hill
King William
I.C. Norcom
York
New Kent
Orange
Louisa
Amelia
Nottoway
Northumberland
Essex
Washington & Lee
Lancaster
Colonial Beach
Rappahanock
King & Queen
Mathews
Middlesex
West Point
Midlothian 1
Huguenot 0 (FORFEIT)
Fork Union
St. Christopher's SAT 1PM
Georgetown
Benedictine SAT 2PM
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.