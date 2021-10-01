Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Week 5
|(5) Dinwiddie
|(4) Matoaca
|Hanover
|(3) Varina
|Colonial Forge
|(1) Highland Springs
|(2) Manchester
|Clover Hill
|Tucker
|(9) Hermitage
|(8) Patrick Henry
|Henrico
|St. Christopher's
|Benedictine
|Cosby
|(10) Midlothian
|John Marshall
|Freeman
|Atlee
|Mechanicsville
|Glen Allen
|Godwin
|Episcopal
|Collegiate
|(6) Thomas Dale
|Prince George
|Manacan
|Powhatan
|George Wythe
|James River
|Thomas Jefferson
|Deep Run
|Petersburg
|Meadowbrook CANCELED
|Huguenot
|L.C. Bird POSTPONED TO NOV. 1
|Colonial Heights
|(7) Hopewell SAT 1PM
|Goochland
|Fluvanna
|Virginia Episcopal
|Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot
|Trinity Episcopal
|St. Anne's Belfield
|Amelia
|Randolph-Henry
|Lancaster
|Charles City
|New Kent - 10
|Lafayette - 49
|Colonial Beach - 20
|West Point - 66