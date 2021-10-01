Watch
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights

Posted at 1:40 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 13:40:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Week 5

(5) Dinwiddie
(4) Matoaca
Hanover
(3) Varina
Colonial Forge
(1) Highland Springs
(2) Manchester
Clover Hill
Tucker
(9) Hermitage
(8) Patrick Henry
Henrico
St. Christopher's
Benedictine
Cosby
(10) Midlothian
John Marshall
Freeman
Atlee
Mechanicsville
Glen Allen
Godwin
Episcopal
Collegiate
(6) Thomas Dale
Prince George
Manacan
Powhatan
George Wythe
James River
Thomas Jefferson
Deep Run
Petersburg
Meadowbrook CANCELED
Huguenot
L.C. Bird POSTPONED TO NOV. 1
Colonial Heights
(7) Hopewell SAT 1PM
Goochland
Fluvanna
Virginia Episcopal
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot
Trinity Episcopal
St. Anne's Belfield
Amelia
Randolph-Henry
Lancaster
Charles City
New Kent - 10
Lafayette - 49
Colonial Beach - 20
West Point - 66
