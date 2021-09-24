Watch
Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights

Posted at 6:28 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 18:28:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Week 5

(6) Matoaca
(2) Thomas Dale
James River
(3) Manchester
(4) Varina
Mechanicsville
(8) Freeman
Godwin
(9) Hermitage
Glen Allen
Clover Hill
Huguenot
(10) Patrick Henry
Atlee
L.C. Bird
Cosby
Western Albemarle
Goochland
Deep Run
Tucker
John Marshall
Thomas Jefferson
(5) Dinwiddie
Colonial Heights
Meadowbrook
Prince George
George Wythe
Powhatan
Collegiate
Flint Hill
Benedictine
Woodrow Wilson
St. Christopher's
Norfolk Academy
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot
Covenant
Washington & Lee
King William
King & Queen
Essex
Charlottesville
Louisa
Bluestone
Amelia
West Point
Northampton
Northumberland
Bruton
Rappahanock
Mathews
(7) Hopewell PPD
Petersburg
Hanover PPD
Armstrong
(1) Highland Springs PPD
Henrico
Midlothian PPD
Monacan
