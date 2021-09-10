Watch
Final Score Friday Week 3 scores and highlights

Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 14:29:28-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Thursday and Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Week 3

Hanover
(7) Matoaca
(6) Patrick Henry
(10) Hermitage
(1) Highland Springs
Prince George
George Wythe
(3) Manchester
Freeman
Mechanicsville
Atlee
Godwin
L.C. Bird
Monacan
Benedictine
Woodberry Forest
Powhatan
Huguenot
James River
Cosby
Meadowbrook
Tucker
(8) Hopewell
Norcom
Thomas Jefferson
Amelia
St. Christopher's
St. Stephen/St. Agnes
Colonial Heights
Park View - South Hill
Massaponax
Louisa
Bruton
New Kent
King William
Essex
Mathews
Lancaster
Rappahanock Co.
Northumerland
Washington & Lee
Rappahanock
Charles City
Cumberland
John MarshallSAT 5PM
Armstrong
CollegiateSAT 1PM
Trinity Episcopal
Deep RunMON 5PM
Henrico
