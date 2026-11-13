Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6. WTVR Week 12 Scoreboard
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.
Friday Games
|Thomas Jefferson
|0
|Armstrong
|0
|Glen Allen
|0
|(9) Hermitage
|0
|Spotsylvania
|0
|(5) Huguenot
|0
|James River
|0
|(2) Highland Springs
|0
|William Fleming
|0
|(4) Midlothian
|0
|Douglas Freeman
|0
|Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|0
|Colonial Heights
|0
|B.T. Washington
|0
|Mechanicsville
|0
|Courtland
|0
|Southampton
|0
|King William
|0
|Northampton
|0
|Northumberland
|0
|Colonial Beach
|FORFEIT
|Essex
|0
|West Point
|FORFEIT
|Rappahanock
|0
Saturday Games
Noon
|St. Anne's-Belfield
|0
|(7) Trinity Episcopal
|0
1 p.m.
|Collegiate
|0
|(10) Benedictine
|0
CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.