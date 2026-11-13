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Final Score Friday

Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday 2025
WTVR
Watch Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2025
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Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 12 Scoreboard
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games

Norcom0
(6) Petersburg0

Thomas Jefferson0
Armstrong0

Glen Allen0
(9) Hermitage0

Cosby0
(8) Manchester0

Spotsylvania0
(5) Huguenot0

King George0
(1) Varina0

James River0
(2) Highland Springs0

Lake Taylor0
Hopewell0

William Fleming0
(4) Midlothian0

Douglas Freeman0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke0

Landstown0
L.C. Bird0

Hanover0
Louisa0

Colonial Heights0
B.T. Washington0

Mechanicsville0
Courtland0

New Kent0
Tabb0

Southampton0
King William0

Northampton0
Northumberland0

Colonial BeachFORFEIT
Essex0

West PointFORFEIT
Rappahanock0

Lancaster0
Middlesex0

Saturday Games

Noon

St. Anne's-Belfield0
(7) Trinity Episcopal0

1 p.m.

Collegiate0
(10) Benedictine0

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
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Lane Casadonte

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Sean Robertson

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