Final Score Friday Week 1 scores and highlights

Week 1 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|GREENSVILLE
THOMAS JEFFERSON
|0
31
|(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(7)MANCHESTER
|42
8
|GW-DANVILLE
(3)DINWIDDIE
|COSBY
(6)THOMAS DALE
|8
52
|(8)L.C. BIRD
JAMES RIVER
|31
0
|NORTH CROSS
(9)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|PRINCE GEORGE
GLEN ALLEN
|0
35
|B.T. WASHINGTON
PETERSBURG
|0
42
|HERMITAGE
OSCAR SMITH
|MIDLOTHIAN
MONACAN
|21
28
|ARMSTRONG
COLLEGIATE
CAROLINE
J.R. TUCKER
|DEEP RUN
MECHANICSVILLE
|20
13
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
ATLEE
|17
0
|CAMDEN, NJ
ST. CHRISTOPHERS
|INDIAN RIVER
(2)VARINA 31
|37
31 (2OT)
|MEADOWBROOK
CLOVER HILL
|28
12
|MILLS GODWIN
GOOCHLAND
|LOUISA
PATRICK HENRY
|7
16
|SOUTHAMPTON
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|38
35
|JOHN MARSHALL
MATHEWS
|STUART’S DRAFT
KING WILLIAM
|SUSSEX
ESSEX
|6
58
|LANCASTER
CHARLES CITY
|COLONIAL BEACH
KING & QUEEN
|WEST POINT
WESTMORELAND
|VIRGINA EPISCOPAL
BSH
|VIRGINIA ACADEMY
LIFE CHRISTIAN
|(5)BENEDICTINE
ST. MICHAEL’S
|SAT
5:30 P.M.
