Final Score Friday Week 1 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Reynolds Community College and Toyota.

Week 1 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)



GREENSVILLE

THOMAS JEFFERSON 0

31 (1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS

(7)MANCHESTER 42

8 GW-DANVILLE

(3)DINWIDDIE COSBY

(6)THOMAS DALE 8

52 (8)L.C. BIRD

JAMES RIVER 31

0 NORTH CROSS

(9)TRINITY EPISCOPAL PRINCE GEORGE

GLEN ALLEN 0

35 B.T. WASHINGTON

PETERSBURG 0

42 HERMITAGE

OSCAR SMITH MIDLOTHIAN

MONACAN 21

28 ARMSTRONG

COLLEGIATE CAROLINE J.R. TUCKER DEEP RUN

MECHANICSVILLE 20

13 DOUGLAS FREEMAN

ATLEE 17

0 CAMDEN, NJ

ST. CHRISTOPHERS INDIAN RIVER

(2)VARINA 31 37

31 (2OT) MEADOWBROOK

CLOVER HILL 28

12 MILLS GODWIN

GOOCHLAND LOUISA

PATRICK HENRY 7

16 SOUTHAMPTON

COLONIAL HEIGHTS 38

35 JOHN MARSHALL

MATHEWS STUART’S DRAFT

KING WILLIAM SUSSEX

ESSEX 6

58 LANCASTER

CHARLES CITY COLONIAL BEACH

KING & QUEEN WEST POINT

WESTMORELAND VIRGINA EPISCOPAL

BSH VIRGINIA ACADEMY

LIFE CHRISTIAN (5)BENEDICTINE

ST. MICHAEL’S SAT

5:30 P.M.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town from Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.