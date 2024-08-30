Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 1 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday 2024
WTVR
Final Score Friday 2024
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Reynolds Community College and Toyota.

Week 1 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

GREENSVILLE
THOMAS JEFFERSON 		0
31
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(7)MANCHESTER		42
8
GW-DANVILLE
(3)DINWIDDIE
COSBY
(6)THOMAS DALE 		8
52
(8)L.C. BIRD
JAMES RIVER		31
0
NORTH CROSS
(9)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
PRINCE GEORGE
GLEN ALLEN		0
35
B.T. WASHINGTON
PETERSBURG		0
42
HERMITAGE
OSCAR SMITH
MIDLOTHIAN
MONACAN		21
28
ARMSTRONG
COLLEGIATE

CAROLINE

J.R. TUCKER

DEEP RUN
MECHANICSVILLE 		20
13
DOUGLAS FREEMAN
ATLEE		17
0
CAMDEN, NJ
ST. CHRISTOPHERS
INDIAN RIVER
(2)VARINA 31		37
31 (2OT)
MEADOWBROOK
CLOVER HILL		28
12
MILLS GODWIN
GOOCHLAND
LOUISA
PATRICK HENRY		7
16
SOUTHAMPTON
COLONIAL HEIGHTS		38
35
JOHN MARSHALL
MATHEWS
STUART’S DRAFT
KING WILLIAM
SUSSEX
ESSEX		6
58
LANCASTER
CHARLES CITY
COLONIAL BEACH
KING & QUEEN
WEST POINT
WESTMORELAND
VIRGINA EPISCOPAL
BSH
VIRGINIA ACADEMY
LIFE CHRISTIAN
(5)BENEDICTINE
ST. MICHAEL’S 		SAT
5:30 P.M.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town from Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster