Final Score Friday 2026 preview: New Kent Trojans

2025 record: 7-4

Season result: Lost to Hopewell 20-7 in 1st round of Region 3A playoffs

Head Coach: Scott Girolmo (2nd season, 53-52 career record at New Kent, Prince George, Battlefield and Staunton)

Returning starters: 14

Of note: New Kent recorded its most successful season in more than 20 years in 2025, finishing with seven wins and earning a second straight playoff appearance. The Trojans now turn to Dylan Bowman at quarterback. Fresh off leading New Kent to a state baseball championship and earning State Player of the Year honors, Bowman takes over as QB1. He'll be supported by three returning starters on the offensive line and a defense that brings back four linebackers.

