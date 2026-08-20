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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mills Godwin Eagles

Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Mills Godwin Eagles
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Mills Godwin Eagles
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2025 Record: 3-7

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head coach: Pete Gallagher, 1st season

Starters returning: 12

Of note: Gallagher moves up from his assistant position to take over as head coach of the Eagles. All but one of last year's losses were to playoff teams, and four were by a touchdown or less. Luke Roberts returns at QB1 with four of his five offensive linemen back from last year as well including Brody McNeil (Ohio State commit), Payton Cornwell, Saunders Milligan and Ryan Rolston. Gallagher plans to get the entire team moving quicker, from calling the offensive plays to bringing more pressure on defense.

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Lane Casadonte

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Sean Robertson

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