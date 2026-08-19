Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Midlothian Trojans

2025 record: 8-3

Season result: Lost to Hermitage 28-14 in 1st round of Region 5C playoffs.

Head Coach: Phil Gross (3rd season, 37-54 career record at Midlothian and Amelia)

Returning starters: 16

Of note: Midlothian recorded its sixth consecutive winning season and earned a second straight playoff berth in 2025. However, the Trojans saw their season end in the first round for the second year in a row. Gibson Gross returns at quarterback after shedding nearly 30 pounds during the offseason to get into the best shape of his career. Midlothian also welcomes back several starters along the offensive line, including senior Parker Brooks, while Coach Gross returns his entire receiving corps.

