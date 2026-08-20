Final Score Friday 2026 preview: James River Rapids

2025 record: 5-5

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Bryan Jennings (1st season, 30-60 career record at Clover Hill and Huguenot)

Returning starters: 14

Of note: Bryan Jennings returns to the head coaching ranks after serving as an offensive line coach on Jacob Hodges' staff. He is no stranger to the old Dominion District, having previously coached at Clover Hill and Huguenot. Jennings inherits a Rapids squad that improved by four wins in 2025, finishing 5-5 and narrowly missing the playoffs. Fourteen starters return for Coach Jennings, including several key pieces along the offensive line. One of the biggest storylines this offseason is the quarterback competition between senior Dylan Gentry and Clover Hill senior transfer Donovan Mayfield.

