Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Hanover Hawks

2025 Record: 7-4

Playoff result: lost to Dinwiddie 49-14

Head coach: Sam Rogers, 7th season (36-24)

Starters returning: 11

Of note: Hanover has their largest roster in several years with everyone "bought in" to what they need to do to win their first playoff game in four years. Joel Nicholson returns at QB1 having added 13 pounds to his frame while taking nearly .2 off his 40 time. Rogers calls him the most accurate quarterback Hanover has ever had. Kayden Hughes (WR), Lane Zyglocke (WR/LB), Tyler Cameron (C) whom Rogers likens to a "parked truck" on the line and Dylan Wilcox (DT) will all be counted on to contribute. The Hawks won their first six last year before dropping four of their last five, all to playoff teams.