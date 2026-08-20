Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Dinwiddie Generals

2025 record: 11-1

Season result: Defeated Hanover 49-14 in 1st round of Region 4B playoffs, lost to Varina 34-0 in Region 4B Semifinal

Head Coach: Billy Mills (22nd season, 219-85 career record at Dinwiddie and Rockbridge)

Returning starters: 6

Of note: Last season, Dinwiddie recorded its ninth 11-win season under Head Coach Billy Mills and its third in the last four years. For the first time in his tenure, Mills will open a season with a freshman quarterback as Jailen Cox earned the starting job this offseason. Cox becomes Dinwiddie's third different QB1 in the last three seasons and will have a talented backfield duo featuring former Matoaca transfer Trevion Mills and sophomore Derrikus Nelson. On defense, linebacker Jordyn Williams anchors a unit that returns four starters from last year's Regional Semifinal team.

