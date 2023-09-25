Highland Springs remains #1 in new CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs continues to dominate the #1 spot in the fifth CBS 6/019 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (17) 4-1 196 1 2. Dinwiddie 3-2 158 3 3. Manchester 3-1 154 4 4. Thomas Dale (2) 4-0 15 2 5. Varina 2-1 111 5 6. Trinity Episcopal (1) 3-1 82 6 7. Douglas Freeman 5-0 77 7 8. Benedictine 4-0 53 8 9. L.C. Bird 4-1 45 10 10. Hopewell 3-1 36 9

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (19), Glen Allen (6), Matoaca (3), Midlothian (3), St. Christopher's (3), Louisa (2), Collegiate (1)