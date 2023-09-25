Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Highland Springs remains #1 in new CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Khristian Martin
WTVR
Khristian Martin
SportsDeskLaneandSean
Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 16:53:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs continues to dominate the #1 spot in the fifth CBS 6/019 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (17)4-1 1961
2. Dinwiddie3-2 1583
3. Manchester3-1 1544
4. Thomas Dale (2)4-0 152
5. Varina2-1 1115
6. Trinity Episcopal (1)3-1 826
7. Douglas Freeman5-0 777
8. Benedictine4-0 538
9. L.C. Bird4-1 4510
10. Hopewell3-1 369

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (19), Glen Allen (6), Matoaca (3), Midlothian (3), St. Christopher's (3), Louisa (2), Collegiate (1)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster