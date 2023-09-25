Highland Springs remains #1 in new CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs continues to dominate the #1 spot in the fifth CBS 6/019 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (17)
|4-1 196
|1
|2. Dinwiddie
|3-2 158
|3
|3. Manchester
|3-1 154
|4
|4. Thomas Dale (2)
|4-0 15
|2
|5. Varina
|2-1 111
|5
|6. Trinity Episcopal (1)
|3-1 82
|6
|7. Douglas Freeman
|5-0 77
|7
|8. Benedictine
|4-0 53
|8
|9. L.C. Bird
|4-1 45
|10
|10. Hopewell
|3-1 36
|9
Others receiving votes: Hermitage (19), Glen Allen (6), Matoaca (3), Midlothian (3), St. Christopher's (3), Louisa (2), Collegiate (1)