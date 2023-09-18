Highland Springs #1 in new CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains #1 in the fourth CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for the 2023 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (18)
|3-1 215
|1
|2. Thomas Dale (2)
|3-0 175
|3
|3. Dinwiddie (1)
|2-2 174
|2
|4. Manchester
|2-1 164
|4
|5. Varina
|1-1 110
|5
|6. Trinity Episcopal (1)
|2-1 89
|6
|7. Douglas Freeman
|4-0 80
|7
|8. Hopewell
|3-0 69
|9
|9. Benedictine
|3-0 53
|8
|10. L.C. Bird
|3-1 40
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (12), Mills Godwin (10), Hermitage (9), Matoaca (7), Midlothian (3), Glen Allen (2), Powhatan (1)