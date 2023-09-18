Highland Springs #1 in new CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains #1 in the fourth CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for the 2023 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (18) 3-1 215 1 2. Thomas Dale (2) 3-0 175 3 3. Dinwiddie (1) 2-2 174 2 4. Manchester 2-1 164 4 5. Varina 1-1 110 5 6. Trinity Episcopal (1) 2-1 89 6 7. Douglas Freeman 4-0 80 7 8. Hopewell 3-0 69 9 9. Benedictine 3-0 53 8 10. L.C. Bird 3-1 40 10

Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (12), Mills Godwin (10), Hermitage (9), Matoaca (7), Midlothian (3), Glen Allen (2), Powhatan (1)