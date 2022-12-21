Highland Springs finishes #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 2:51 PM, Dec 21, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School finished the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 16 first-place votes. 2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Final 2022

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (16) 15-0 160 1 2. Dinwiddie (1) 15-0 144 2 3. Manchester 11-2 111 6 4. Trinity Episcopal 11-0 90 4 5. Varina 10-2 89 3 6. Thomas Dale 10-2 86 5 7. L.C. Bird 9-4 54 10 8. Midlothian 9-2 40 7 9. Hanover 9-3 30 8 10. Douglas Freeman 9-3 18 9 Others receiving votes: Benedictine (15), Louisa (11), Glen Allen (9), Hermitage (9), St. Christopher's (6), King William (3), Hopewell (2), Thomas Jefferson (1).

