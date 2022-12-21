Highland Springs finishes #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School finished the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 16 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Final 2022
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (16)
|15-0 160
|1
|2. Dinwiddie (1)
|15-0 144
|2
|3. Manchester
|11-2 111
|6
|4. Trinity Episcopal
|11-0 90
|4
|5. Varina
|10-2 89
|3
|6. Thomas Dale
|10-2 86
|5
|7. L.C. Bird
|9-4 54
|10
|8. Midlothian
|9-2 40
|7
|9. Hanover
|9-3 30
|8
|10. Douglas Freeman
|9-3 18
|9
Others receiving votes: Benedictine (15), Louisa (11), Glen Allen (9), Hermitage (9), St. Christopher's (6), King William (3), Hopewell (2), Thomas Jefferson (1).