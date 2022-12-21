Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Highland Springs finishes #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Final Score Week 13: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Posted at 2:51 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 14:53:10-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School finished the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 16 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Final 2022

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (16)15-0 1601
2. Dinwiddie (1)15-0 1442
3. Manchester11-2 1116
4. Trinity Episcopal11-0 904
5. Varina 10-2 893
6. Thomas Dale10-2 865
7. L.C. Bird9-4 5410
8. Midlothian9-2 407
9. Hanover9-3 308
10. Douglas Freeman9-3 189

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (15), Louisa (11), Glen Allen (9), Hermitage (9), St. Christopher's (6), King William (3), Hopewell (2), Thomas Jefferson (1).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Beyond-the-Roster-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster