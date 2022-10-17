Undefeated Highland Springs remains unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 19 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (19) 8-0 190 1 2. Varina 7-0 168 2 3. Thomas Dale 7-0 149 3 4. Dinwiddie 7-0 124 4 5. Manchester 6-1 98 8 6. Trinity Episcopal 7-0 91 5 7. Midlothian 6-1 63 6 8. Hermitage 5-3 50 — 9. Thomas Jefferson 7-0 31 10 10. Douglas Freeman 6-1 29 7

Others receiving votes: Powhatan (14), Hanover (12), Benedictine (9), Louisa (6), L.C. Bird (4), Glen Allen (1).

