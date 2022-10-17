Undefeated Highland Springs remains unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 19 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (19)
|8-0 190
|1
|2. Varina
|7-0 168
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|7-0 149
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|7-0 124
|4
|5. Manchester
|6-1 98
|8
|6. Trinity Episcopal
|7-0 91
|5
|7. Midlothian
|6-1 63
|6
|8. Hermitage
|5-3 50
|—
|9. Thomas Jefferson
|7-0 31
|10
|10. Douglas Freeman
|6-1 29
|7
Others receiving votes: Powhatan (14), Hanover (12), Benedictine (9), Louisa (6), L.C. Bird (4), Glen Allen (1).
