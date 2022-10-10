Undefeated Highland Springs remains unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 21 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (20)7-0 2101
2. Varina 6-0 1182
3. Thomas Dale6-0 1603
4. Dinwiddie6-0 1504
5. Trinity Episcopal6-0 1045
6. Midlothian 6-0 976
7. Douglas Freeman6-0 937
8. Manchester5-1 588
9. Hanover5-1 4510
10. Thomas Jefferson6-0 14

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (10), Louisa (10), Benedictine (7), Powhatan (7), Hopewell (3), L.C. Bird (2), Patrick Henry (1)

