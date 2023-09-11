Highland Springs loses but remains #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains #1 in the fourth CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for the 2023 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (13) 2-1 209 1 2. Dinwiddie (8) 2-1 200 2 3. Thomas Dale 2-0 165 3 4. Manchester 1-1 159 3 5. Varina 1-1 111 5 6. Trinity Episcopal (1) 1-1 88 6 7. Douglas Freeman 3-0 75 7 8. Benedictine 2-0 59 8 9. Hopewell 2-0 57 10 10. L.C. Bird 2-1 28 9

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (13), Hanover (12), Midlothian (10), Matoaca (6), Collegiate (5), Glen Allen (5), Mills Godwin (4), Louisa (3), St. Christopher's (1)