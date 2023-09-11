Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Highland Springs loses but remains #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Khristian Martin
WTVR
Khristian Martin
Posted at 3:44 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 15:44:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains #1 in the fourth CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for the 2023 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (13)2-1 2091
2. Dinwiddie (8)2-1 2002
3. Thomas Dale2-0 165 3
4. Manchester1-1 1593
5. Varina1-1 1115
6. Trinity Episcopal (1)1-1 886
7. Douglas Freeman3-0 757
8. Benedictine2-0 598
9. Hopewell2-0 5710
10. L.C. Bird2-1 289

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (13), Hanover (12), Midlothian (10), Matoaca (6), Collegiate (5), Glen Allen (5), Mills Godwin (4), Louisa (3), St. Christopher's (1)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster