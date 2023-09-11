Highland Springs loses but remains #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains #1 in the fourth CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for the 2023 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (13)
|2-1 209
|1
|2. Dinwiddie (8)
|2-1 200
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|2-0 165
|3
|4. Manchester
|1-1 159
|3
|5. Varina
|1-1 111
|5
|6. Trinity Episcopal (1)
|1-1 88
|6
|7. Douglas Freeman
|3-0 75
|7
|8. Benedictine
|2-0 59
|8
|9. Hopewell
|2-0 57
|10
|10. L.C. Bird
|2-1 28
|9
Others receiving votes: Hermitage (13), Hanover (12), Midlothian (10), Matoaca (6), Collegiate (5), Glen Allen (5), Mills Godwin (4), Louisa (3), St. Christopher's (1)