Highland Springs is #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Final Score Week 11: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Posted at 5:02 PM, Nov 07, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 20 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 10

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (19)10-0 2001
2. Dinwiddie 10-0 1764
3. Varina9-1 1422
4. Trinity Episcopal9-0 1206
5. Thomas Dale9-1 1183
6. Manchester9-1 1115
7. Midlothian9-1 827
8. Hanover8-2 588
9. Douglas Freeman8-2 2710
10. L.C. Bird7-3 269

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (15), Louisa (15), St. Christopher's (9), Hermitage (4), Hopewell (3), Patrick Henry (3)

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
