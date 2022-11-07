Highland Springs is #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 20 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 10
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (19)
|10-0 200
|1
|2. Dinwiddie
|10-0 176
|4
|3. Varina
|9-1 142
|2
|4. Trinity Episcopal
|9-0 120
|6
|5. Thomas Dale
|9-1 118
|3
|6. Manchester
|9-1 111
|5
|7. Midlothian
|9-1 82
|7
|8. Hanover
|8-2 58
|8
|9. Douglas Freeman
|8-2 27
|10
|10. L.C. Bird
|7-3 26
|9
Others receiving votes: Benedictine (15), Louisa (15), St. Christopher's (9), Hermitage (4), Hopewell (3), Patrick Henry (3)
Watch Final Score Friday starting at 11:15 p.m. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday weekends at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.