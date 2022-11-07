Highland Springs is #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 20 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 10



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (19) 10-0 200 1 2. Dinwiddie 10-0 176 4 3. Varina 9-1 142 2 4. Trinity Episcopal 9-0 120 6 5. Thomas Dale 9-1 118 3 6. Manchester 9-1 111 5 7. Midlothian 9-1 82 7 8. Hanover 8-2 58 8 9. Douglas Freeman 8-2 27 10 10. L.C. Bird 7-3 26 9

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (15), Louisa (15), St. Christopher's (9), Hermitage (4), Hopewell (3), Patrick Henry (3)

Watch Final Score Friday starting at 11:15 p.m. You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday weekends at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.