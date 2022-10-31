Watch Now
Unbeaten Highland Springs is #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Final Score Week 10: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 31, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 19 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 10

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (19)9-0 1901
2. Varina 9-0 1612
3. Thomas Dale9-0 1383
4. Dinwiddie9-0 1364
5. Manchester8-1 955
6. Trinity 9-0 946
7. Midlothian8-1 737
8. Hanover7-2 569
9. L.C. Bird6-3 2110
10. Douglas Freeman7-2 188

Others receiving votes: Louisa (17), Benedictine (14), St. Christopher's (8), Glen Allen (5), Hermitage (5), Hopewell (2), Mills Godwin (2), Patrick Henry (2), Thomas Jefferson (1)

