Unbeaten Highland Springs is #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 19 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 10
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (19)
|9-0 190
|1
|2. Varina
|9-0 161
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|9-0 138
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|9-0 136
|4
|5. Manchester
|8-1 95
|5
|6. Trinity
|9-0 94
|6
|7. Midlothian
|8-1 73
|7
|8. Hanover
|7-2 56
|9
|9. L.C. Bird
|6-3 21
|10
|10. Douglas Freeman
|7-2 18
|8
Others receiving votes: Louisa (17), Benedictine (14), St. Christopher's (8), Glen Allen (5), Hermitage (5), Hopewell (2), Mills Godwin (2), Patrick Henry (2), Thomas Jefferson (1)
