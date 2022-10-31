Unbeaten Highland Springs is #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 19 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 10



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (19) 9-0 190 1 2. Varina 9-0 161 2 3. Thomas Dale 9-0 138 3 4. Dinwiddie 9-0 136 4 5. Manchester 8-1 95 5 6. Trinity 9-0 94 6 7. Midlothian 8-1 73 7 8. Hanover 7-2 56 9 9. L.C. Bird 6-3 21 10 10. Douglas Freeman 7-2 18 8

Others receiving votes: Louisa (17), Benedictine (14), St. Christopher's (8), Glen Allen (5), Hermitage (5), Hopewell (2), Mills Godwin (2), Patrick Henry (2), Thomas Jefferson (1)

