Highland Springs remains atop CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 15, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains atop of the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 18 first-place votes. 2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 4

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (18) 2-1 189 1 2. Thomas Dale (1) 2-0 157 2 3. Manchester 1-1 156 3 4. Dinwiddie 1-0 110 4 5. Varina 1-0 106 5 6. Matoaca 3-0 77 7 7. Hermitage 1-0 71 10 8. Hopewell 1-0 56 8 9. Freeman 3-0 36 9 10. Patrick Henry 1-1 20 6 Others receiving votes:

Atlee (17), Trinity Episcopal (12), Monacan (7), Powhatan (7), Goochland (6), Midlothian (6), Benedictine (5), Louisa (3), St. Christopher's (2)

