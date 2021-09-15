Watch
Highland Springs remains atop CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 09:37:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains atop of the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 18 first-place votes.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 4

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (18)2-1 1891
2. Thomas Dale (1)2-0 1572
3. Manchester1-1 1563
4. Dinwiddie 1-0 1104
5. Varina1-0 1065
6. Matoaca 3-0 777
7. Hermitage1-0 7110
8. Hopewell1-0 568
9. Freeman3-0 369
10. Patrick Henry1-1 206

Others receiving votes:
Atlee (17), Trinity Episcopal (12), Monacan (7), Powhatan (7), Goochland (6), Midlothian (6), Benedictine (5), Louisa (3), St. Christopher's (2)

