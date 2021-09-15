Highland Springs remains atop CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains atop of the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 18 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 4
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (18)
|2-1 189
|1
|2. Thomas Dale (1)
|2-0 157
|2
|3. Manchester
|1-1 156
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|1-0 110
|4
|5. Varina
|1-0 106
|5
|6. Matoaca
|3-0 77
|7
|7. Hermitage
|1-0 71
|10
|8. Hopewell
|1-0 56
|8
|9. Freeman
|3-0 36
|9
|10. Patrick Henry
|1-1 20
|6
Others receiving votes:
Atlee (17), Trinity Episcopal (12), Monacan (7), Powhatan (7), Goochland (6), Midlothian (6), Benedictine (5), Louisa (3), St. Christopher's (2)