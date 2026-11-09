Varina goes wire to wire atop our CBS 6/910 The Fan Coaches Poll for the regular season

RICHMOND, Va. — The Varina Blue Devils started the season as the number one team in our CBS6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll and never left their perch. They finish the regular season as the number one team in the area, earning 26 of 28 first place votes.

Thomas Dale, the lone unbeaten team in Central Virginia, grabbed the other two first place votes and finished second where they have remained since week 6. The rest of the top ten remained largely unchanged.

The 2026 post season begins this Friday night

Week 12 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (26) 8-1-1 278 (1) 2. Thomas Dale (2) 10-0 249 (2) 3. High. Springs 8-2 209 (3) 4. Midlothian 9-1 192 (4) 5. Huguenot 9-1 159 (5) 6. Petersburg 9-1 140 (6) 7. Trinity Episcopal 7-2 103 (8) 8. Manchester 8-2 83 (7) 9. Hermitage 7-3 65 (9) 10. Benedictine 7-3 45 (10)

Others receiving votes: Hopewell (6), Armstrong (4), Collegiate (4), Mechanicsville (3), Douglas Freeman (2)