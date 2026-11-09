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Final Score Friday

Varina goes wire to wire atop our CBS 6/910 The Fan Coaches Poll for the regular season

Blue Devils earn 26 of 28 first place votes, Knights grab 2
Varina defeated Loudoun County 47-0 to win the Class 4 state championship at Liberty University, capturing their second title in five years.
Varina trounces Loudon County 47-0 to win Class 4 state championship
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Varina Blue Devils started the season as the number one team in our CBS6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll and never left their perch. They finish the regular season as the number one team in the area, earning 26 of 28 first place votes.

Thomas Dale, the lone unbeaten team in Central Virginia, grabbed the other two first place votes and finished second where they have remained since week 6. The rest of the top ten remained largely unchanged.

The 2026 post season begins this Friday night

Week 12 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (26)8-1-1278(1)
2. Thomas Dale (2)10-0249(2)
3. High. Springs 8-2209(3)
4. Midlothian9-1192(4)
5. Huguenot9-1159(5)
6. Petersburg9-1140(6)
7. Trinity Episcopal7-2103(8)
8. Manchester8-2 83(7)
9. Hermitage7-3 65(9)
10. Benedictine7-3 45(10)

Others receiving votes: Hopewell (6), Armstrong (4), Collegiate (4), Mechanicsville (3), Douglas Freeman (2)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

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