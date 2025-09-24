Caroline Cavaliers earn Team of the Week with dominant 3-0 start

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The Caroline Cavaliers have started their season undefeated and earned the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week honor for Week 4.

The team has outscored their opponents 151 to 28 so far this year.

For head coach Terry Alexander, this 3-0 start feels different from last year's similar beginning.

"We just have higher expectations this year," Alexander said. "These boys are used to winning now, and that's what we're going to do going forward."

The success has put a target on the team's back, but Alexander believes his players are handling the pressure well.

"I think they've surprisingly handled it really well. We haven't played down so far this season, but they've handled it. They've been, still maintaining being level headed, doing what they got to do. So they've handled it pretty well," Alexander said.

