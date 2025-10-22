Boisseau leads #1 Dinwiddie past #6 Thomas Dale 24-14 to stay undefeated

In one of the more anticipated Central District matchups this season, #1 Dinwiddie remained undefeated after they defeated 6th ranked and previously unbeaten Thomas Dale 24-14.

"I was proud of they way they showed resilence and kept persevering through every bad play," said Dinwiddie Head Coach Billy Mills. "Thomas Dale scored and offense responded. Those are the kind of things that you got to have in order to make a run."

Quarterback Zion Boisseau accounted for two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing as the Generals won their 11th straight regular season home game dating back to 2023 and eighth in a row overall.

"He {Zion Boisseau} never flinches, he came over and owns his mistakes and makes adjustments," Coach Mills explained. "Ain't another better quarterback in the Region."

Dinwiddie scored the first touchdown of the game when running back Joshua Adams scored from 20 yards in the second quarter to make it a 10-0 Generals lead at the half.

Thomas Dale went to their ground game in the third quarter to get on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a Jaiden Hite 12 yards touchdown to cut Dinwiddie's lead to 10-6.

The Generals would match the Knights touchdown late in the third quarter with a Boisseau touchdown pass, that was tipped near the line of scrimmage and caught by Nyion Mason to increase their lead to 17-6.

Both teams would exchange fourth quarter touchdowns but Dinwiddie's defense made some key stops, including a late interception by LaMarion

Bradley with just over 2:00 left in the game that sealed their fourth win in the last five meetings against Thomas Dale.

"Defense has been playing lights out all year," stated Coach Mills after the game. "We kind of let them on the field a little too long. We got to get some more first downs in the second half. We made some adjustments. They did a great job, shut them down after the second score so hats off to them."

