Bland back on sidelines to lead Powhatan Indians

2024 Record: 6-5

Season Result: Lost to Dinwiddie 28-7 in 1st round of Region 4B

Head Coach: George Bland (1st season, 35-17 career record at Douglas Freeman)

Returning Starters: 5

Of Note: George Bland becomes only the third Head Coach at Powhatan since 1985. He takes over from Mike Henderson, who stepped down after six seasons at the helm. Bland returns only five starters, to include JMU commit Ben Whitver at WR and QB Elliott Murphy, from last year's team that made the playoffs for the fourth straight season.