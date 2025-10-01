Undefeated Benedictine Cadets earn CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week honors

RICHMOND, Va. — The Benedictine Cadets football team remains undefeated this season and has earned the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week honor for Week 5 following their victory over St. Christopher's in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Benedictine head coach Kurt Von Bargen expressed confidence in his team's potential.

"I thought we had a chance to be pretty good. Now, I still think we got ways to go and what things get better at, you know, but I like where we are," Von Bargen said.

He emphasized that his team has been prepared for the target on their backs that comes with success.

Highlights: Benedictine defeats St. Christopher's

Benedictine defeats St. Christopher's 35-21

He told his players from day one to expect everyone's best effort.

"We said, guys... you gotta bring it every single day throughout the week, Monday through Friday," Von Bargen said.

Von Bargen credited his seniors for maintaining intensity throughout the practice week.

"I put a lot pressure on those 20 guys to bring it every single day and bring the group up," he said. "We talk about, when you're a junior what you expect, and as a senior, got to have good production and bring guys with you. And these guys have done just that."

