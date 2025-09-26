Armstrong Wildcats blank King William Cavaliers 35-0

CENTRAL GARAGE, Va. — Brendon Oliver’s 80-yard punt return for a touchdown highlighted a 27-point second half as Armstrong shut out King William 35-0.

Five different players scored for the Wildcats (5-0) who earned their third shutout of the season. They have now started 5-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

This was the first all-time meeting between the Wildcats and Cavaliers (2-3), who lost their third straight.

Wildcats QB Anthony Hansom opened the scoring in the first half, leading Armstrong to an 8-0 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, TD runs by Shadarius Pickett (39 yards), Cavell Fleming (34 yards) and Zion Williams (15 yards) surrounded Oliver’s punt return for Armstrong.

The Wildcat defense, ranked fourth in the region in points per game allowed, did the rest.

Armstrong has allowed just 21 points in 5 games.

