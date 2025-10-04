6 Thomas Dale edges Meadowbrook 16-8 to remain undefeated

Earlier in the week, Thomas Dale Head Coach Kevin Tucker said "there are no off weeks in the Central District." Those words spoke volumes after the Knights 16-8 win over previously unbeaten Meadowbrook in the Final Score Friday Game of the Week.

"That team right there {Meadowbrook} is going to be a playoff team," Coach Tucker stated after Thomas Dale improved to 5-0 for the third time in four seasons." "We got Matoaca next week and they've had the toughest schedule in the region. Got to turn around and play Dinwiddie in two weeks so it doesn't get any easier for us."

The Knights "Dark Zone, which came into the game having allowed just two offensive touchdowns all season, scored the first points of the game as they forced a Dashaun Chisem fumble in the endzone that he would recover for a safety.

After a free kick, Dale's quarterback Wyatt Jessup threw a 38 yard touchdown pass to Daniel to increase the Knights lead to 8-0. Lewis had four catches for 58 yards and a TD.

Meadowbrook, who scored 172 points in the first four games this season, tied the game at eight in the second quarter when Ricari Enoch-Bailey punched it in from two yards out.

In the fourth quarter, both teams would have chances to take the lead before a frantic final two minutes. Cole Leinberger tried to give Thomas Dale the lead late but was met at the goal line by Enoch-Bailey. Officials said Leinberger jumped over the pile trying to score, which is illegal in the VHSL.

About a minute later, Meadowbrook would get the ball back for a chance to win the game but Christopher Ward stepped in from of the Chisem's pass for an interception that he returned inside the Monarchs 10 yard line.

Couple of plays later, Leinberger ran up the middle and scored on a two-yard run for the Knights winning margin.

"You put the ball in 44's hands and you think he's going to score the touchdown in the end and turn the ball over and I told our defense gives us a shot," Coach Tucker expressed after the game. "To get the ball back like that and have a shot at giving 44 the ball again in his hands, makes all the world."