4 Huguenot defeats #3 Manchester 27-7 for 9th straight win

4th ranked Huguenot started the season allowing two offensive touchdowns and 21 points in a loss to St. Christopher's. Fast forward to the end of the regular season and the Falcons have given up two offensive TD's in the final nine weeks of the year, including one in their 27-7 win over #3 Manchester, who came in to the game averaging over 50 points per game this season.

"I feel like we have the best defense the state," Huguenot Head Coach Charles Scott Sr. after the game. "I feel like they took another step in proving that tonight. My guys took a lot of stuff personal this week. Everybody was saying we was the same, we was the same, we are not the same, and that's what we wanted to prove tonight that we are not the same."

After a scoreless first quarter, Huguenot's running game provided their initial touchdown on a Randal Robinson 10 yard run.

Couple of drives later, Cartier Canaday added to the Falcons lead with a 44 yard touchdown run. Between Canaday and Robinson, they rushed for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.

"We knew they wanted to take away the big plays away," stated Coach Scott. "They wanted to take the passing game away. They gave us a light box so we're going to take what you give us. We're not greedy"

Charles Scott Jr was efficient through the air as he was 12-17 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns pass, one to Montrey Thompson that gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. The last was a 28 yard fourth quarter connection Iveon Lewis.

Manchester avoided their first regular season shutout since 2015 on a Landen Abernathy touchdown pass to Antonio Turner. The Lancers lost two straight against Huguenot since the 1996-2000 seasons.

"It was a great win," Coach Scott explained. "We feel good. Awesome momentum going into the playoffs. Now we sit back and see who we got in the playoffs."

Huguenot claimed the #3 seed in Region 4B and will host Spotsylvania while Manchester host Landstown in a 3-6 matchup in Region 6A.