4 Benedictine defeats #6 St. Christopher's 35-21 to stay unbeaten

Fred Dolan rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter as #4 Benedictine defeated 6th ranked St. Christopher's 35-21 to remain undefeated at 4-0.

That's how we do, it's our mentality," said Benedictine Head Coach Kurt Von Bargen. "Football is played in the trenches and we're going to run the ball and stop the run."

Dolan's big day started on Benedictine's second play from scrimmage with a 45 yard touchdown run to give the Cadets a 7-0 lead.

Coach Von Bargen's defense hadn't allowed a touchdown coming into the season but that 12 quarter streak was snapped when Saints quarterback Chase Roberts found a seam and scampered 70 yards for a 7-7 tie.

The Cadets would take a 21-7 lead at the half behind touchdowns from JoJo Johnson and a Carson Lambert 12-yard touchdown pass to Sam Faniel.

St. Christopher's rallied in the third quarter with two touchdowns from JJ Tidwell and Lance Clelland, the son of Saints Head Coach and tied the game at 21 after three quarters.

Dolan would take over in the fourth as his two touchdowns runs of 45 and 81 yards as Benedictine outscored the Saints 14-0 to sealed their sixth straight win in the series.

"That was the first time we had to go four quarters," Coach Van Bargen explained after the game. "I wanted to see our guys and how they could play all the way through to the end and keep believing. I'm proud of them. It wasn't pretty. We got plenty to correct."