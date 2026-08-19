2026 Final Score Friday Preview: Trinity Titans

2025 record: 9-2

Season result: Defeated Norfolk Academy 55-7 in VISAA Division I Semifinal, lost to Benedictine 20-0 in VISAA Division I Championship game

Head Coach: Sam Mickens (14th season, 84-52 career record at Trinity)

Returning starters: 12

Of note: Trinity returned to the VISAA State Title game last season, marking the fourth time in five years while securing its first nine-win season since capturing the 2022 state crown. The Titans bring back experience under center with Deacon Skogen entering his second consecutive fall camp as QB1, but they'll have a new voice calling plays after Malcolm Bell stepped down this offseason.

