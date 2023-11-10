Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights

WTVR
CBS 6 Sports
Posted at 4:09 PM, Nov 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday  is sponsored by Loyalty Automotive and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

DOUGLASS FREEMAN
HERMITAGE
POWHATAN
HUGUENOT
COSBY
(1) HIGHLAND SPRINGS
WESTERN BRANCH
(2) THOMAS DALE
LANDSTOWN
(3) MANCHESTER
L.C. BIRD
(9) MATOACA
OSCAR SMITH
(6) GLEN ALLEN
COURTLAND
(4) VARINA
MILLS GODWIN
LOUISA
WILLIAM MONROE
ARMSTRONG
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
LAKE TAYLOR
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON
HOPEWELL		17
34
GOOCHLAND
(7) THOMAS JEFFERSON		0
20
EASTERN VIEW
(5) DINWIDDIE		25
42
HANOVER
KING GEORGE		28
40
BRUTON
KING WILLIAM
COLONIAL BEACH
ESSEX
RAPPAHANNOCK
LANCASTER
WESTMORELAND
NORTHUMBERLAND
NORTHAMPTON
WEST POINT
ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
(10) BENEDICTINE		SATURDAY 1 P.M.
FLINT HILL
(8) TRINITY EPISCOPAL		SATURDAY 1 P.M.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage. Don't miss Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder.

