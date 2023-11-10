Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.
You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Final Score Friday is sponsored by Loyalty Automotive and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.
|DOUGLASS FREEMAN
HERMITAGE
|POWHATAN
HUGUENOT
|COSBY
(1) HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|WESTERN BRANCH
(2) THOMAS DALE
|LANDSTOWN
(3) MANCHESTER
|L.C. BIRD
(9) MATOACA
|OSCAR SMITH
(6) GLEN ALLEN
|COURTLAND
(4) VARINA
|MILLS GODWIN
LOUISA
|WILLIAM MONROE
ARMSTRONG
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
LAKE TAYLOR
|BOOKER T. WASHINGTON
HOPEWELL
|17
34
|GOOCHLAND
(7) THOMAS JEFFERSON
|0
20
|EASTERN VIEW
(5) DINWIDDIE
|25
42
|HANOVER
KING GEORGE
|28
40
|BRUTON
KING WILLIAM
|COLONIAL BEACH
ESSEX
|RAPPAHANNOCK
LANCASTER
|WESTMORELAND
NORTHUMBERLAND
|NORTHAMPTON
WEST POINT
|ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
(10) BENEDICTINE
|SATURDAY 1 P.M.
|FLINT HILL
(8) TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|SATURDAY 1 P.M.
CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage. Don't miss Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder.